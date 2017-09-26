'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' news: Wins Game of the Year at Japan Game Awards

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" wins big at the Japan Game Awards. Nintendo/Zelda

This year's Tokyo Game Show recently concluded by hosting the annual Japan Game Awards. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo took home the biggest award with "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" winning Game of the Year accolade.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was released alongside Nintendo's newest and most modern console, the Switch, earlier this year. The game garnered overwhelming positive response from critics and fans, with many hailing the game as one of the greatest video games of all time.

The game includes features that are considered a departure from the franchise' usual mechanics, like an open-world environment, high-definition (HD) graphics, a detailed physics engine, and voice acting.

During last year's Japan Game Awards, Nintendo also took the big prize with "Splatoon." The company could make it a three-peat if it wins the award again next year with "Super Mario Odyssey."

Aside from being named Game of the Year, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" was also given the Award for Excellence, along with a number of other games, like "Final Fantasy XV," "Monster Hunter XX: Double Cross," "Overwatch," and "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard."

"Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon" also took some of the limelight by getting an Award for Excellence, the Best Sales award, and the Global Award Japanese Product.

"FIFA 17" won the Global Award Foreign Product, and the PlayStation VR received a Special Award.

This year's Game Designers award was given to the developers of "Inside" because of its bleak but interesting take on storytelling, its creativity and originality.

The mobile game "Pokemon Go," even though it has encountered its share of problems in recent months, was awarded with the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award. This was in large part because of the game's overnight success.

There were also some notable titles in the Awards show's Future Division, including "Detroit: Become Human," "Dissidia: Final Fantasy," "Fire Emblem Warriors," "Monster Hunter: World," "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," and "Dragon Ball FighterZ."