'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' news: 'The Master Trials' DLC brings new armors, tougher challenges

Maolen Estomagulang

Promotional image for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild""The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" official website

A brand new downloadable content (DLC) pack is coming to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." To tide everyone over, Nintendo has released an official first look at "The Master Trials" gameplay.

During Nintendo's E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo 2017) conference on June 15, the giant company detailed what to expect from the first DLC expansion for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

"The Master Trials" will include several new additions to the base game, including a new Master Mode that increases the difficulty by upgrading all the enemies found in the game. Apparently, enemies are altogether powered up and are given the ability to slowly recover their health.

The said DLC pack also adds a variety of new armors, masks, and costumes inspired by earlier "Zelda" titles. There is also a Travel Medallion, which enables players to transport to an assigned point on the map.

Lastly, there will be new "Trial of the Sword" mode, where a player is compelled to fight a horde of enemies in a specific area. There, Link fights them without any of the existing equipment that he accumulated throughout the game. Once he successfully finishes the trial, the Master Sword powers up further, enabling it to deal double damage at all times.

Nintendo has also shared some details about the second DLC expansion called "The Champion's Ballad." It will feature an original story, including a new dungeon and even more new challenges. Also, it will somehow involve the four Champions — the chief of the desert-dwelling Gerudo, Urbosa; a princess of the aquatic Zora, Mipha; the most skilled archer among the bird-like Rito, Revali; and a warrior of the mountainous Goron, Daruk. More details will be revealed soon.

"The Master Trials" DLC is set to be released on June 30. While waiting, check out the first full-length teaser below.

 

