'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' latest news: New update improves frame rate; Link's outfits discussed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The new update of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" recently rolled out. Update 1.1.1, according to Nintendo, has been applied to make the gaming experience "more pleasant" compared to before.

Nintendo did not specify the details, but players have observed that the game's frame rate has improved in particular areas.

To download the update for "Breath of the Wild," players will need to go online. However, if their system is automatically connected to the internet, then the update will start automatically.

Nintendo has further listed down the steps to get the latest update. For Nintendo Switch users, once the console is successfully connected to the internet, it is recommended to return to the Home Menu so that the game will be relaunched. Players would know that their game is already updated when the new version number appears on the title screen.

It is important to note that the update will be applied so that players can access the title's internet features. Those who have saved data should not worry as their records will be accessible once the update has been downloaded completely.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, players are currently talking about the "simple" outfits that players can choose for Link. According to Kotaku, the simple outfits of the game are actually the "most stylish" ones.

For example, the Hylian Outfit of Link may be deemed "boring" due to its humble design, but when players look at it more, they will soon realize that there is actually a lot of things going on with it. The red tunic is matched with leather belts, boots, gloves, chainmail, and a pauldron.

The outfit, according to the publication, is filled with little details, but it is not over-designed. In fact, it shows the hero's sturdy body.

Other outfits discussed were the Sheikah outfit and the Climbing outfit. Each has its own details to make the seemingly "simple" outfit become intricately designed if a player would look closely.