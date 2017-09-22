'The Legend of Korra' gets new tabletop game based on Pro-Bending

The miniatures from "The Legend of Korra: Pro-bending Arena." Kickstarter/ The Legend of Korra: Pro-bending Arena

Nickelodeon's "The Legend of Korra," the follow up series to the widely popular "Avatar: The Last Airbender" animated series, is getting a new tabletop game. This is none other than "The Legend of Korra: Pro-bending Arena" based on the sport it introduced on the show.

The sport pits two teams of three against each other in a battle to dominate the arena. Each member of the teams are benders, people who have the ability to manipulate or bend elements like fire, water, and earth.

In the show, the protagonist Korra, who is naturally a water bender, joined the pro-bending team Fire Ferrets – with brothers Mako, a fire bender; and Bolin, an earth bender.

Like in the show, "The Legend of Korra: Pro-bending Arena" is surprisingly complex for a board game based on a made-up sport. The arena consists of two opposing side, whose goal is to push the opposing team off the board. The combat is turn-based and is managed using skill cards that allow the benders to attack, defend, or dodge.

There also special moves that players can purchase using the in-game currency, as well as attacks that deliver special status to opponents, like stun or daze.

The project is currently up on Kickstarter and has one week to go. It has already reached the goal of $25,000, so backers are sure that the project will push through. The campaign has currently raised more than $130,000 from over 1,800 backers.

Unlike other campaigns on Kickstarter, "The Legend of Korra: Pro-bending Arena" does not have any stretch goals, and there are only two pledge levels. The first is a pledge of $65 that gets backers the game itself, so it is basically like a pre-order. The second tier is for retailers and is priced at $195. It includes six copies of the game.

The Kickstarter version of the game will include a limited edition box and a promo poster.