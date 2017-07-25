'The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel' coming to PC in August
Turn-based role-playing game "The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel" is coming to PC on Aug. 2, game developer XSEED Games announced. The game will be available via Steam and will offer a 10 percent discount during the first week of its release.
The PC version will sport graphics enhancements to help it stand out even more in the new platform. Better texture filtering, higher resolution, and overall improved textures are some of the improvements that can be expected in the upcoming version. Furthermore, over 5000 additional English voiced dialogue will be included in the PC version. This is a 50 percent increase from the original game. The developer also shared a video comparing the new version with the original 2015 release.
Peter "Durante" Thoman, known for his work in "Dark Souls," "Stranger of Sword City," and "Tales of Symphonia," was recruited by XSEED to help with the PC optimization.In a recent blog post, he said, "When XSEED approached me about contributing to their in-progress 'The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel' port, I was immediately excited about the prospect."
"I looked forward to making this later game in the franchise the best it can be on PC," Thoman added.
"The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel" was first released in 2013 in Japan, and in late 2015 in North America for the platforms PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita. Employing a traditional tactical turn-based gameplay, the game was hailed for its great storytelling, battle system and characters.
The game builds on the foundations created by previous titles in the "Trails" franchise while delivering a standalone narrative that can be enjoyed by long-time fans and new players alike. In the game, the player will be taking on the role of elite military students during a time when tensions are rising between two forces in the Erobonian Empire.
