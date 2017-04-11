'The Leftovers' season 3 premiere spoilers: Kevin returns to his ordinary life; series creator promises close-ended finale

"The Leftovers" finally returns next week, and the official synopsis for the much-awaited season 3 premiere has been released.

Titled "The Book of Kevin," the show's premiere episode picks up three years after the Guilty Remnant occupied Miracle, Texas. Kevin (Justin Theroux) seems to have moved on from his "resurrection" now that he has come back to his job as the chief of police. As the seventh anniversary of the Sudden Departure inches closer, many people in the town believe that another apocalyptic event might happen again.

After deciding to leave their home in New York and later Texas, the Garvey family will be heading to Australia in season 3. It is predicted that the world will come to an end seven years following the mysterious event in which 2 percent of the world's population suddenly vanished for no apparent reason.

The HBO drama's cast, creators, and crew were at Avalon Hollywood last week to celebrate the show's final season through a special screening. Novelist and co-creator Tom Perrotta was present during the event, and he explained why the characters are moving to the land down under for the third installment. According to Perrotta, the location change is part of the characters' quest to "find some peace."

Further details about the farewell season are being kept under wraps, but co-creator Damon Lindelof assured fans that the series will not conclude with loose ends. He also shut down the possibility of a "The Leftovers" spin-off in the future.

"This is it; we left no dangling threads, no to be continued, no [spin-off] possibilities. We made pretty sure that this was going to be the last season of the show," Lindelof stated. "The audience deserves as satisfying an ending as we can give them. I don't think anyone wants to see a question mark at the end of this."

The third and final season of "The Leftovers" premieres on Sunday, April 16, at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.