'The Leftovers' season 3: Is it really the show's last? Damon Lindelof explains finale
As the series finale of "The Leftovers" season 3 aired on Sunday night, fans of the show were both satisfied by how it ended and at the same time craving for more of the drama. As previously confirmed by HBO, the third season is the show's last run.
When HBO renewed "The Leftovers" for a third season in 2015, the cable network also announced that it's going to be the show's final season.
"This show has proven to be one of the most distinctive HBO series and we are extremely proud of its unrivaled originality, which has resulted in such a passionate following by our HBO viewers.
"We admire and fully support [Damon Lindelof's] artistic vision and respect his decision to bring the show to its conclusion next season," then HBO programming president Michael Lombardo said, as quoted by Variety.
The final episode of "The Leftovers" season 3, titled "The Book of Nora," has earned praises from viewers and critics. Throughout its three seasons, "The Leftovers" explored spiritual themes and showed how characters dealt with grief, love and faith following the apocalyptic event called Sudden Departure. The finale was the perfect balance between answered and unanswered questions, and it was what viewers had hoped for, given the show's nature.
"The emotional and narrative focus has always been on the people who are left to sort of waddle through and meander through and search in many ways for the meaning of all this," Lindelof told Deadline about the show's ending, adding, "And then ultimately and hopefully coming to the same revelation that the audience does, which is that the best meaning that they can derive from their experience is who they're going through it with."
Lindelof also explained that the show has always been about family and connection, and how an event such as the Sudden Departure breaks families apart and how it instills fear and anxiety in people.
-
The Mummy review: evil has never been so bad
Universal is attempting to move into the crowded hero marketplace by backing evil, and from this evidence it really doesn't offer a compelling experience for the viewer.
-
Paws for prayer: 7 amazing pictures of Jesus with animals
This week has been a huge and historic one on both sides of the Atlantic. These are serious times, and they demand heart warming silliness.
- The Mummy review: evil has never been so bad
- Paws for prayer: 7 amazing pictures of Jesus with animals
- After the election: 5 Bible verses that help us to pray
- Theresa May didn't win. She just lost less badly
- Afrikan Boy: The innovative music star talks faith, family and prayer
- 7 celebrities you might not have known are Christian
- 'They're not even people': Eric Trump's Democrat dismissal is everything that's wrong with politics
- God, apes, and confused creationists: Why Christians can't make science the enemy
- Why did people in the Old Testament tear their robes?
- Iraqi Christian girl kidnapped by ISIS returns home after 3 years missing
- Alleged abuser John Smyth is expelled from his church in South Africa
- AS IT HAPPENED: How the night of the general election unfolded
- Election Analysis: Corbyn the big tent revivalist, May preaching to the choir
- Theresa May didn't win. She just lost less badly
- Gay marriage in Scottish Episcopal Church: GAFCON announces 'missionary bishop' as split looms