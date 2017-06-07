'The Leftovers' season 3: Is it really the show's last? Damon Lindelof explains finale

As the series finale of "The Leftovers" season 3 aired on Sunday night, fans of the show were both satisfied by how it ended and at the same time craving for more of the drama. As previously confirmed by HBO, the third season is the show's last run.

When HBO renewed "The Leftovers" for a third season in 2015, the cable network also announced that it's going to be the show's final season.

"This show has proven to be one of the most distinctive HBO series and we are extremely proud of its unrivaled originality, which has resulted in such a passionate following by our HBO viewers.

"We admire and fully support [Damon Lindelof's] artistic vision and respect his decision to bring the show to its conclusion next season," then HBO programming president Michael Lombardo said, as quoted by Variety.

The final episode of "The Leftovers" season 3, titled "The Book of Nora," has earned praises from viewers and critics. Throughout its three seasons, "The Leftovers" explored spiritual themes and showed how characters dealt with grief, love and faith following the apocalyptic event called Sudden Departure. The finale was the perfect balance between answered and unanswered questions, and it was what viewers had hoped for, given the show's nature.

"The emotional and narrative focus has always been on the people who are left to sort of waddle through and meander through and search in many ways for the meaning of all this," Lindelof told Deadline about the show's ending, adding, "And then ultimately and hopefully coming to the same revelation that the audience does, which is that the best meaning that they can derive from their experience is who they're going through it with."

Lindelof also explained that the show has always been about family and connection, and how an event such as the Sudden Departure breaks families apart and how it instills fear and anxiety in people.