'The Last Ship' season 4 episode 8 release date news, spoilers: Chandler and crew discover secret training camp, world takeover plan

Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) from "The Last Ship" promotional image. Facebook/TheLastShipTNT

In the next episode of "The Last Ship," commanding officer (CO) Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) gets a lead on one of Dr. Paul Vellek's (Peter Weller) secret locations, which is a secret training camp, as well as uncover a larger world takeover plot.

In the latest trailer for season 4 episode 8 titled "Lazaretto," Chandler and his crew manage to identify the remote place where Vellek trains his fighters and soon the USS Nathan James heads in that direction. Chandler along with several of his squad including Sasha Cooper (Bridget Regan), Lt. Carlton Burk (Jocko Sims), and Lt. Danny Green (Travis Van Winkle) get to the mansion and witness the fighters in training.

It appears though that one of Chandler's men, Wolf Taylor (Bren Foster), gets in the hands of Vellek's men as he gets bludgeoned by one of the guards. Later, the squad is shown to be running from more guards as they look to be surrounded in the premises.

In the last episode, Chandler and his squad were able to penetrate Giorgio's (Jackson Rathbone) mansion and extract some important information from his secret room. They were able to get important locations within Vellek's network as well as discover that his secret laboratory was actually on a moving warship.

Most importantly, they were able to discover the reason why Vellek wanted to train fighters. Apparently, he was using them in experiments to see if their anger stimulus could be broken thus making them easy to control. In addition, once Vellek perfected his mind-control liquid, he was going to inject that in the seeds in order to spread it worldwide.

It remains to be seen if Chandler and the squad will be able to escape the training camp as well as thwart Vellek's plan to control the world's population.

"The Last Ship" season 4 episode 8 will arrive on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.