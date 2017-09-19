'The Last Ship' season 4 episode 7 spoilers: An old foe returns to give series a violent turn

An old foe returns in the upcoming episode of "The Last Ship." Facebook/ TheLastShipTNT

The action-packed series "The Last Ship" continues to wow audiences as the fast-paced fourth season moves closer to its end. Fans of the show need to get ready, as a familiar foe will be making a return to take the suspense level up a notch in the upcoming episode of the show.

The synopsis of the next episode indicates some nasty turn of events for the show's heroes. "The search continues with a reconnaissance mission but things turn violent when an old foe resurfaces," read the episode synopsis.

While the synopsis fails to provide any specific details, it sets an atmosphere of heart-pounding suspense and intense action. How will the appearance of the mysterious old foe affect the series' protagonists?

The USS Nathan James might be in for a lot of unexpected troubles and its crew will surely be tested in new and creative ways, taking on various problems that they must resolve in order to secure their survival.

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Mike Slattery was still in charge of the ship even after Captain Tom Chandler returned to active duty. Throughout the episode, Slattery was the one making a large portion of the critical decisions that needed to be made, even though he was not the captain.

The episode also showed that after working together for so long, the two developed a kind of shared intuition – able to make identical judgment calls in times of need.

Time will tell if the upcoming episode will explore the relationship of the two even further, and if the recent changes in command will affect the Nathan James for the better or worse.

In "The Last Ship," the only thing that fans can expect is that the unexpected will always happen. As the season comes into its homestretch, the stakes will surely increase and the action will only get more intense.

"The Last Ship" airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.