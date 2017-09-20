'The Last Ship' season 4 episode 7 release date news, spoilers: Chandler and crew go on mission to recover stolen seeds

Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) from "The Last Ship" promotional image. Facebook/TheLastShipTNT

In the next episode of "The Last Ship," commanding officer (CO) Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) and his crew go on a mission to retrieve the stolen seeds.

In the latest trailer for season 4 episode 7 titled "Feast," Chandler tells executive officer (XO) Mike Slattery that he has a good idea where the stolen seeds may be hidden. This happens to be the mansion of the criminal Giorgio (Jackson Rathbone).

In the second episode, Chandler went undercover as a boxer and was able to infiltrate Giorgio's mansion which was his base of operations. There he found out that Giorgio had a special room where he kept all of his special documents and anything of importance.

In the trailer, it is hinted that this is where Giorgio hid the seeds. Chandler and his squad including Sasha Cooper (Bridget Regan), Lt. Carlton Burk (Jocko Sims), and Lt. Danny Green (Travis Van Winkle) penetrate the seaside mansion and are able to overcome the guards. Chandler and Cooper then head straight for Giorgio who they capture. He tells Cooper, "We need him alive for now."

In the last episode, the seeds were safe aboard the USS Nathan James with Chandler. However, British agent Fletcher (Jonathan Howard) double-crossed Chandler and stole the seeds. He then jumped off the boat into the sea where he was later picked up by Giorgio who bribed him for the seeds.

The betrayal of Fletcher was a surprise to the crew especially to Cooper who started to have romantic feelings for the British agent. It remains to be seen how their relationship will play out in the coming episodes.

In the upcoming episode, it seems that Chandler and his crew will not stop until the seeds are recovered and that Fletcher is brought to justice.

"The Last Ship" season 4 episode 7 will arrive on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.