'The Last Ship' season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Crew is about to get hit by massive storm

Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) from "The Last Ship" promotional image. Facebook/TheLastShipTNT

TNT's "The Last Ship" season 4 is due for its sixth episode on Sept. 17, and with the promo video released, it seems that the crew of Nathan James are in for a massive storm. The James must navigate through the restless waters, otherwise passengers and crew members onboard are going to be in real danger. However, it looks like it is not just the storm the crew has to be worried about.

In "The Last Ship" season 4 episode 6 synopsis, the descriptions reads: "With an enormous storm on the horizon, Nathan James must navigate an equally terrifying threat in order to make it to safety." So what does that mean? Along with the big storm, will Chandler (Eric Dane) and the rest of the crew be able to face another looming threat?

It looks like the threat has something to do with the seeds. Now that James is on its way to port, someone may want to sabotage the whole plan of getting the seeds to land and heal the ravaged Earth. It has already been confirmed that there is a mole aboard the James who is waiting for the right time to strike and get the seeds. So, in the event that it may happen, it is a nasty threat indeed.

Initially, the plane that was sent to fly the seeds back to the U.S. was shot down by Paul (Peter Weller), and the team is now considering their next move. Also, now that Tom has already sworn as an official Navy officer, is there a chance for his mindset to waver? He and Russ (Charles Parnell) argued about it in episode 5, until the latter convinced Tom to join the fight.

With all the possible scenarios for episode 6, viewers may get more than what they bargained for. The show's ratings are increasing with every episode, with last week's viewers counted to 1.67 million in total. Four more episodes are left until the end of season 6, but how they are going to pack all that action in the remaining episodes – nobody knows.

Catch "The Last Ship" season 4 every Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.