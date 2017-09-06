'The Last Ship' season 4 episode 5 release date news, spoilers: Suspicious distress call received from fishing boat, a trap?

Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) from "The Last Ship" promotional image. Facebook/TheLastShipTNT

In the next episode of "The Last Ship," the USS Nathan James receives a suspicious distress call from a fishing trawler, which they head out to investigate.

In the latest trailer for season 4 episode 5 titled "Allegiance," Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) and his crew receive a distress signal from a fishing vessel asking for help. The officers at first find it suspicious but decide later on to investigate the boat out at sea.

Lt. Carlton Burk (Jocko Sims) leads the armed squad in a motor boat and approach the distressed vessel. They aboard it with guns in hand and see the fishermen gathered on deck. However, as the squad tells them to put their hands up and to stop moving, it appears that something is not right and trouble is about to happen.

One of the officers' even suspects that Dr. Paul Vellek (Peter Weller) may be behind the fishing vessel's distress call, and that it may be a trap.

In the last episode, Chandler and his squad were able to retrieve the seeds from Giorgio (Jackson Rathbone) and fend off his and Omar's (Anthony Azizi) thugs in a fierce exchange of gunfire. This angered Vellek who wanted the seeds in order to finish his experiment. His new, genetically modified grain would be able to withstand the "rust" that was plaguing the world's crops.

In the next episode, it is hinted that Vellek might use the fishing vessel as a diversion to steal the canister of seeds which is on the Nathan James. With Chandler back on board the ship, it is expected that he will help out in the meantime because Captain Mike Slattery (Adam Baldwin) is still in recovery.

"'The Last Ship" season 4 episode 5 will arrive on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.