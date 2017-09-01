Entertainment
'The Last Ship' season 4 episode 4 release date news, spoilers: Slattery on the run with life-giving seeds

Sotero Nacional

Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) from "The Last Ship" promotional image.Facebook/TheLastShipTNT

In the next episode of "The Last Ship," opposing groups go in search of a wounded Captain Mike Slattery (Adam Baldwin) who has the life-giving seeds. However, who will get to him first?

In the latest trailer for season 4 episode 4 titled "Nostos," Slattery struggles from his wounds and tries to keep the canister of seeds safe in his possession. To make matters worse, Giorgio (Jackson Rathbone) and his thugs are hot on his trail because they also want the seeds which could fetch a very steep price when sold to the highest bidder. As Commander Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) says, "Captain Slattery is carrying the most important thing in the world."

Chandler is not going to allow the enemies to get a hold of the seeds first. He sends out his team led by Sasha Cooper (Bridget Regan) to rescue Slattery. She says, "Do whatever you have to do. Find him."

In the last episode, the crew of the USS Nathan was reunited with Chandler when they were led to a fight which was attended by their target Omar (Anthony Azizi). Apparently, Giorgio was going to buy off the stolen seeds from Omar. However, Chandler, Slattery and the rest of their group intercepted Giorgio and Omar's deal and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Slattery was able to retrieve the seeds from Giorgio's sister Lucia (Sibylla Deen) but she stabbed him and was able to escape. He was left behind wounded and is now being searched by both parties.

It remains to be seen if Chandler will be able to rescue Slattery just in time from the clutches of the villainous Giorgio, and return to the USS Nathan James safely.

"'The Last Ship" season 4 episode 4 will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.

