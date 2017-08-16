'The Last off Us Part 2' location discovered by fans while eagerly awaiting game

Fans believe that part of "The Last of Us Part 2" will be set in Seattle. YouTube/ PlayStation

While eager fans of the hit survival horror video game "The Last of Us" are still waiting for the game's sequel, they are keeping themselves busy with some detective work. Some have already discovered new details about the upcoming game. They have already deduced that part of the game will be set in Seattle, based on evidence collated from the limited promotional materials that have been released.

The discovery was made by members of "The Last of Us" Reddit forum using the official concept art and some footage from the upcoming "Part 2" game reveal trailer that was shown late last year.

One user noted that the parking signs and parking ticket machine that were included in one of the game's concept art works looked like the ones being used in Seattle.

Another thought that the building in the background of the artwork looked like a real-life building located in the said city. The building is recognizable because of the word "driftwood" painted in its facade, which is consistent with its real-life counterpart.

A street sign can also be seen on the same artwork. Though part of it is blocked by a tree, the first part of it seems to say "Washing," which shows that the street is most probably named "Washington." Indeed, the building with the "driftwood" sign is located on the corner of Washington Street and 1st Avenue in Seattle.

Another concept art showed an underground parking garage that fans found to be a real garage found a few blocks away from the location of the first artwork.

The first "The Last of Us" game, which was launched in 2013 had a strong sense of location, with sequences being set in different cities like Austin, Boston, Pittsburgh, and Salt Lake City. Seattle might just be one in several locations that will be featured in "The Last of Us Part 2," which at the moment has not been given an exact release date.