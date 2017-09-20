'The Last of Us: Remastered' and 'Left Behind' patch updates: Graphics and minor in-game fixes

A promotional poster for the survival horror game from Naughty Dog, "The Last of Us: Remastered." Facebook/naughtydog

"The Last of Us" by video game developers Naughty Dog is one of the highest rated games on the PlayStation. Fortunately, a new patch is scheduled to come out. Loyal fans of the instant classic as well as newcomers will be able to play it on the PlayStation 4 Pro with more options when it comes to display – all for a more immersive and enhanced player experience.

The patch, which is numbered at 1.09 for "The Last of Us: Remastered," was announced by Naughty Dog on Sept. 15. The developer sought to improve one of their most major releases in the past few years. According to Dual Shockers, another similar patch is also made available for the prequel "Left Behind," which takes place three weeks before Ellie meets Joel.

Generally, the patches will be improving the graphics setting of the games. This patch allows players to maximize the graphics power of the PS4 Pro. According to Destructoid, the visuals are going to be more crisp and detailed for a more impactful story telling. The patch will also focus on improving the frame rate of the game as well as shadow quality, for a smoother and a more realistic atmosphere. These options will be available for 4k and 1080p displays.

The patches do not just focus on the graphics, since it is also reported that the multiplayer mode will see a bit of tweaks as well. There were instances in the past wherein players would aim at an enemy, fire, then would automatically look down – which compromised their position and ability to react to certain situations. This is another issue that the patch aims to fix, which would be a small but a necessary adjustment made for fans to enjoy.

Another multiplayer issue that the patch will address is the exploitation of smoke-bombs, where players could make use of these weapons to "get inside of level collision." The small in-game adjustments are very minor but necessary for a smoother player experience. According to Comic Book, this could also serve as a test-run for "The Last of Us Part 2," which Naughty Dog is working on right now.