'The Last of Us' celebrates Outbreak Day 2017 with new poster, PS4 system theme and T-shirt

Ellie and Joel enjoying calm scenery in the post-apocalyptic world of "The Last of Us" "The Last of Us" PlayStation website

The action-adventure horror survival game "The Last of Us" recently celebrated the Outbreak Day 2017, which kicked off on Sept. 26.

"Since the reveal of The Last of Us II, we've been overwhelmed by the response from the community. Your passion humbles and inspires us and every year we celebrate," shared senior communications manager for Naughty dog, Scott Lowe, on their company's blog.

In the game, Sept. 26 is also called as Outbreak Day. This is the day when humanity falls apart as the Cordyceps Brain Infection could no longer be contained. As way to give back to the continued support from its users, the game developers urged players to celebrate the virtual day in the real world as well, but in a more cheerful manner. Outbreak Day 2017 featured game freebies, gaming invitational and week-long events that also include cosplays from the game.

As part of the virtual annual celebration, game developer Naughty Dog made available three new items up for sale.

A new poster for the game's sequel was the first item for sale. Game executives opted to team up with Kevin Tong again for this promotional material, which was a time-edition release.

Along with this year's poster, a PlayStation 4 system theme was launched during the week-long celebration of the Outbreak Day 2017. The system theme is based on the world of "The Last of Us Part II" which was revealed from PlayStation Experience 2017 last August. The theme includes game-exclusive animated effects, audio and key tones. The downloadable theme is available now in the PlayStation Store.

"The Last of Us Part II" also came up with T-shirt merchandise that fans could get from the PlayStation Gear Store.

Digital copies of "The Last of Us" game were also up for sale from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29.