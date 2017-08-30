'The Last of Us 2' release date, gameplay news, rumors: Naughty Dog job listing might have leaked multiplayer mode

Promotional image for Naughty Dog's "The Last of Us" Facebook/NaughtyDog

"The Last of Us" remain among the top favorites in the post-apocalyptic survival video game genre, that is why Naughty Dog's announcement of the upcoming sequel earlier this year was well-received. The game studio still has not revealed major details about the sequel's gameplay contents and storyline but luckily for the game's fans, the game studio's recent job listing might have spilled a major bean.

As reported by Blasting News, Naughty Dog recently posted a job listing where they are looking for a game designer with an expertise in multiplayer video games. "The Last of Us 2" lead game designer Anthony Newman posted the job listings on his official Twitter account. Some of the job openings listed in the post include a multiplayer systems and layout designer.

Dude we are hiring in a *very real way.* SP Level Design, we have a contract spot perfect for junior people, there's also MP and UI spots! pic.twitter.com/xtmKnO1ceX — Anthony Newman (@BadData_) August 23, 2017

Nevertheless, Newman's post strongly hinted that the job opening for the multiplayer game designer is intended for "The Last of Us 2." For one, the background image in Newman's post has the picture of Ellie, the main protagonist of the first game. The same image was used in the announcement of the sequel's trailer. Whether Naughty Dog confirms or denies the inclusion of an online multiplayer content in "The Last of Us 2," speculations among fans have started to grow.

The first "The Last of Us" title had a multiplayer content, although it was not the main attraction of the game, Segment Next stated. Still, some players expressed their fondness to the online multiplayer mode. In this game mode, players would form a team and search different areas to gather supplies. A team of players would need to collect items such as food and weapons to survive throughout the game.

As the multiplayer mode of "The Last of Us" turns out to be quite popular among the players, it is likely that Naughty Dog will include it as well in the upcoming sequel. It is not yet confirmed if "The Last of Us 2" will indeed feature an online multiplayer mode but if it does, fans can expect a bigger and more action-packed content than its predecessor.