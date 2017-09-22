'The Last Man on Earth' season 4 spoilers: Kristen Wiig slated to appear for at least three episodes

A promotional poster for season 4 of "The Last Man on Earth" by Fox. Facebook/TheLastManOnEarthFOX

The American comedy television show by Fox, "The Last Man on Earth," will be airing soon. From the reports that have been coming up recently, it would appear that the show will be taking on an interesting approach as it kicks off with its first episode.

In the promotional video for season 4, it would appear that Pamela Brinton, played by Kristen Wiig, has been naturalized as part of the crew. This may be odd for some of the audiences, since she had only been introduced in the final moments of season 3 when she just came aboard the characters' yacht and dealt away with the evil Pat Brown, who was played by Mark Boone Junior. Tandy, played by Will Forte, seems to be enamored with Pamela in the trailer.

TV Guide suggested that the promo trailer looked like it was set just a few days after the last episode of season 3. As much as it might be interesting to see Wiig for the rest of season 4, she might only appear in at least 3 episodes. Forte stated that "She's the funniest person in the world to me," referring to Wiig; and that he will be glad to have her on board the show for as long as she wants. Fans of Wiig may have to wait and see how her character develops.

According to Entertainment Weekly, it would appear that the survivors may be stuck at sea for a while as they look for land that has not yet been contaminated. They also stated that the characters of the show will have a run-in with Glenn, who is played by Chris Elliott. Glenn is a lone castaway who lives on a desolate island. As grim as the premise of the show is, the characters seem to have a great time in the luxurious yacht, complete with alcohol of course.

"The Last Man" season 4 will premiere on Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on Fox.