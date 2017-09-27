'The Last Jedi' news: Mark Hamill addresses movie leaks, reveals he's terrified of 'Star Wars'

Mark Hamill stars as Luke Skywalker in "The Last Jedi." Lucasfilm

Mark Hamill is no stranger to fans scavenging for plot leaks and spoilers. The "Star Wars" star revealed in an interview that he has an old-fashioned way of making sure that leaks can be traced to their sources.

The scene where it was revealed that Darth Vader (David Prowse) was Luke's (Hamill) father was filmed with a different dialogue wherein Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) was the one who killed the iconic villain.

"They kept that line secret: 'I am your father,'" Hamill told StarWars.com.

He added that it did not take long for the false information to leak to the media.

"Within two days, three days, on the front page of one of the tabloids in a little box, it said, 'Guinness Head Baddie in 'Star Wars 2,'" the actor said.

"I was delighted that we leaked fake information. But that was the start of a long association with intense pressure to avoid leaks or spoilers, because when we made the first one, no one cared," he added.

Hamill also said that if the technology available now was also available in his day, then he is not sure if they would have been able to keep the secret under wraps.

In the same interview, Hamill confessed that returning to the "Star Wars" universe isn't as exciting as it is intimidating.

"Everyone says, 'Oh, it must be so fun coming back to Star Wars.' Yeah, it's fun but it's also hugely intimidating and bordering on terrifying, because it's just almost too high profile for comfort," he said.

Hamill has worked with five different directors, having been part of the very first "Star Wars" film.

Meanwhile, the actor recently dropped a hint about the trailer release for "The Last Jedi" when he told a fan on Twitter to watch Monday Night Football on Oct. 9 "for no reason in particular." The tweet was an answer to a fan's question about when the trailer will be released. Hamill has since deleted the tweet.

Hamill tried passing off the tweet as a joke but fans quickly began speculating that there might be some truth to his statement. Both Lucasfilm and ESPN are owned by Disney, so there is a distinct possibility that the trailer would be premiered during the NFL game.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premieres in theaters on Dec. 15.