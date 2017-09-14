'The King of Fighters: Destiny' episode 7 spoilers: Unfolding Geese's plans

A promotional poster of "King of Fighters: Destiny" SNK

Following Episode 6's gradual revelations on the next fate of Kyo Kusanagi and the other participants, Chinese animated CGI series "The King of Fighters: Destiny" will be unfolding Geese Howard's actions that have affected other characters in the series.

The seventh episode of "KOF: Destiny" will feature a different perspective on the narrative of Geese, the local crime boss of South Town.

Looking back to the series' fifth episode, titled "Side Story — Geese Howard," a young Geese was kicked out of his comfortable life in Stroheim Castle and wandered off until he met Tung Fu Rue. After this fateful event and discipleship under Tung, he manifested jealousy and hatred for Jeff Bogard, his fellow disciple that will inherit Rue's secrets.

The episode gave fans a glimpse of how Geese started his empire of crime and how he managed to construct the King of Fighters tournament. "KOF: Destiny's" seventh episode will follow the consequences of the crime boss's subsequent actions, not only in the past but also in the present.

Episode 6, "Queens' Team," on the other hand, highlighted Kyo's senses of Orochi stirring. He noticed that the power of the divine being in South Town seemed to be growing which meant that the seal that was bonded 1,800 years ago was slowly awakening.

Kyo's companions attributed his uneasiness as a hallucination and an anxious state that a fighter can experience while preparing for the tournament. Meanwhile, Kyo's sister Yuri is on the other side of the world, looking for teammates who are willing to participate in the King of Fighters tournament.

Yuri managed to find ferocious fighters King and Mai in London. After an action-packed sequence in fending off thugs together, the three seemed to have formed an unspoken bond and sealed their fate into joining the tournament.

These sequences, together with the introduction of other characters, will continue to unfold in the next episode of the series, airing Thursdays on Steam and on SNK's YouTube channel.