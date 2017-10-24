Life
There are 'Harvey Weinsteins' among Church of England clergy – abuse victim
'The Holy City, prepared as a bride': 5 Bible verses about Jerusalem
The parable of the workers in the vineyard: God gives us what we need, not what we deserve
Tackling the half term hunger gap: How this network of churches and community groups are rising to ...
Sing! Master songwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty share their tips for churches
India's Believers Church: We feel forced to bring legal case against Church of South India
Jerusalem's Greek Orthodox Patriarch to meet with Welby, UK church leaders and politicians in major ...
St Paul's Cathedral to host Grenfell Tower fire memorial service six months on
Reformation 500: Archbishop of Canterbury to mark Protestant and Catholic unity on justification
Scotland's smacking ban and the Church: Should Christians care?

'The Holy City, prepared as a bride': 5 Bible verses about Jerusalem

Christian Today staff writer

texbeck

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilus III, who is widely seen as the most senior church figure in the Holy Land, will soon visit the UK, having met Pope Francis. He is likely to raise issues relating to Christians living in peace in the Holy City which remains divided to this day. 

Jerusalem is of course mentioned countless times in the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, being the centre of worship for the Jews as well as the place where Jesus wept over and was crucified, buried and resurrected. 

Here are a five New Testament Bible verses about Jerusalem.

1. 'Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, and you were not willing (Matthew 23:37).'

2. Coming up to them at that very moment, she gave thanks to God and spoke about the child to all who were looking forward to the redemption of Jerusalem (Luke 2:38).

Reuters

3. 'In any case, I must press on today and tomorrow and the next day—for surely no prophet can die outside Jerusalem!' (Luke 13:33).

4. As he approached Jerusalem and saw the city, he wept over it (Luke 19:41).

5. I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband (Revelation 21:2).

More News in Life
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY