'The Holy City, prepared as a bride': 5 Bible verses about Jerusalem

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilus III, who is widely seen as the most senior church figure in the Holy Land, will soon visit the UK, having met Pope Francis. He is likely to raise issues relating to Christians living in peace in the Holy City which remains divided to this day.

Jerusalem is of course mentioned countless times in the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, being the centre of worship for the Jews as well as the place where Jesus wept over and was crucified, buried and resurrected.

Here are a five New Testament Bible verses about Jerusalem.

1. 'Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how often I have longed to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, and you were not willing (Matthew 23:37).'

2. Coming up to them at that very moment, she gave thanks to God and spoke about the child to all who were looking forward to the redemption of Jerusalem (Luke 2:38).

3. 'In any case, I must press on today and tomorrow and the next day—for surely no prophet can die outside Jerusalem!' (Luke 13:33).

4. As he approached Jerusalem and saw the city, he wept over it (Luke 19:41).

5. I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband (Revelation 21:2).