'The Handmaid's Tale' season 2 spoilers: Elizabeth Moss drops hints about season premiere

"The Handmaid's Tale" stars Elizabeth Moss as one of the handmaids. Facebook/ handmaidsonhulu

"The Handmaid's Tale" actress Elizabeth Moss dropped some hints about the upcoming second season of the dystopian drama series, saying the season premier is "ridiculous" and "insane."

Moss, who also serves as a producer in the show, recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the show's second season. She said she has read the outline of the first episode, and "it is f—ing ridiculous. It's insane!"

The award-winning actress said that there's no way that anyone can guess what happens. "You can try, but you won't do it. It's incredible. We're really looking to blow people away." Moss also shared that the team behind the series has every intention to "break the story open and go further in all directions."

Asked about the show's resonance with the recent events in the country, the actress said that wanting to make art acts as a mirror that reflects people upon themselves and starts conversations about important topics. "If that parallel is useful to people, if it can provide strength or illumination or a conversation, then that's a gift," she said, before adding that it does not always happen with art, as sometimes it is just entertainment. "It's kind of nice when you can do something you feel passionate and personal about," she added.

The "Mad Men" actress also shared her thoughts about being a producer in the show. She said it feels 100 percent different to be nominated for the Emmy awards as a producer. "When you're on the inside of something, you can't help but feel differently," said the actress. She also added that she's so proud of the show's nominations and feels as if they were her own.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is nominated for a total of 13 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Moss' role as the handmaid, Offred.