'The Handmaid's Tale' season 2 release date, spoilers: Series to focus on 'the breaking points of people' and motherhood

Hollywood actress Elisabeth Moss stars as June Osborne (Offred) in "The Handmaid's Tale." Facebook/handmaidsonhulu

Hollywood actress Elizabeth Moss, who plays Offred, a.k.a. June Osborne, recently talked about the highly anticipated "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2, teasing that it will focus on the "breaking points of people." Meanwhile, showrunner Bruce Miller divulged the theme of the second installment.

The award-winning dystopian drama series starring Moss has truly done well in its first season, as it featured a stunning conclusion. It ended with Nick Blaine (Max Minghella) using his privileges as the Eye to remove June, who was pregnant, from the Waterford's home.

Many are curious about the fate of June and the other characters, especially the handmaidens, considering that the TV series has technically reached the source material's end. In the 1985 Margaret Atwood novel of the same title, the story ended with June cautiously entering the van Nick asked her to ride.

Since the series will explore the future of the characters beyond the novel, fans could not help but wonder how it will keep the hype from season 1 and how it will continue the narrative. Speaking of the plot, Moss recently dropped hints on what to expect in the next run.

In an interview with PopSugar, she said, "It's so much about the breaking points of people. How much is too much? What can we not ever come back from? And, if we do come back from it, will we ever be the same?"

The actress also revealed that "The Handmaid's Tale" cast and crew are now a family, adding that it is one of the best reasons why they find filming the second season exciting.

In other related news, showrunner Miller said via Us Weekly at a pre-Emmys panel discussion that "The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 will center on "what it means to be a mother" since "[a]t the end of season 1 we find out June was pregnant." Miller further added, "It's the way we mother our good friends and the people in our lives."

The sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale" is currently in the works, and it is scheduled for release in 2018.