'The Handmaid's Tale' season 2 plot news: Show to center on motherhood; Offred to be in love triangle?

"The Handmaid's Tale" stars Elizabeth Moss as one of the handmaids. Facebook/ handmaidsonhulu

"The Handmaid's Tale" is coming back for a second season and things are only about to get worse for Offred (Elisabeth Moss), whose unborn child may not be with the Commander (Joseph Fiennes) but with his Guardian Nick (Max Minghella).

Season 2 is going to be about one of the biggest hardships of all in Gilead: motherhood. Show creator Bruce Miller posed the question that the next season will be tackling: "What does it mean to be a good mother?"

The show, he told Variety, is "about the way we mother the people in our lives."

Now that Offred is pregnant, motherhood is a logical theme to follow for the show. Handmaids like Offred do not get to be with their children for long, as the babies are to be raised by the wives of Commanders. After they give birth, they are assigned to a different household so they can get pregnant once more.

True to the theme, there is also a possibility that Offred's mother may be appearing in "The Handmaid's Tale."

"June's mother is a big character in the book," Miller told The Hollywood Reporter. "June's memories of her mother and her activism are very vibrant in the book, so we've been talking about her from day one of season one, and it just didn't seem like enough time to do her justice."

"In season two, we mention her a little bit, but we just don't want to short-shrift her story," he added. "It's a story we want to tell — she was one of the most memorable characters."

Of course, given Offred's predicament — that is, that she and fans are unsure who the father of the baby is — there have been speculations that the handmaid will be in a love triangle with Nick, possibly the father of the unborn child.

Elisabeth Moss shared with Elle that she believes her character is in the unique position of being in love with two people, as Offred is unsure whether or not her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) is still alive.

"Honestly I think she does love Nick — if I can speak for her — but I don't know if she knows that she does, yet," Moss said.

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 comes out in 2018 on Hulu.