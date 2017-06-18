'The Handmaid's Tale' season 1 finale explained; what happens next?

"The Handmaid's Tale" aired its finale Wednesday night, and it did so by offering some surprising revelations — from June Osborne/Offred's (Elisabeth Moss) pregnancy to Moira's (Samira Wiley) reunion with Luke Bankole (O. T. Fagbenle) in Ontario, Canada.

In the last scene of "Night," June Osborne/Offred willingly walked into the ominous black vans, unsure if it is her end or a brand-new beginning. While it was not a bad cliffhanger to keep the series' followers wondering until it returns, showrunner Bruce Miller provided some answers to somewhat satiate the fans' curiosity.

"We ended the show on the same note as the book ended, and I know that as a reader, I always found it tantalizing as to what was going to happen next," Miller said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Offred being pregnant, her being dragged off were all parts of that tantalizing and frustrating ending," the executive producer added.

Since Moira has been reunited with Luke, the search for June Osborne/Offred will commence. Aside from that, the two have a lot of their own healing to do to recover their old selves back.

In a separate interview with IndieWire, Miller said he is really excited to bring to life some of the places that fans did not get to see in the book or in the first season. Viewers might also see more back story of what happened to Hannah (Jordana Blake) between the time she was taken from June Osborne/Offred and now.

Miller then teased that the entire series will get darker and significantly more peculiar. He said, "I think that there are very, very dark pieces of the storyline that we're following, but just like season 1, darkness is never the goal."

"The Handmaid's Tale" season 2 will premiere in early 2018.