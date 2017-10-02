'The Handmaid's Tale' news: Morano will be directing season 2

A promotional image for "The Handmaid's Tale" Facebook/handmaidsonhulu

Elisabeth Moss will be returning as Offred for the second season of "The Handmaid's Tale" in July 2018. Hulu's 13-epsiode new season has 2017 Emmy award winner, Reed Morano in the director's seat.

Although showrunner Bruce Miller has not confirmed the future and possible third season, he told Cosmopolitan that after the rebellion of Offred, things are turning for the worst.

In an interview with The Pool, Moss shared that the coming season will be darker, so fans might want to stop guessing what's going to happen next. The finale of the first season showed Moss's character, the pregnant Offred/Jane being removed from the Waterford's home as Nick pulls some strings for being an Eye. The actress further said that as the fans of the book noticed the TV adaptations tweaking of some parts, season 2 will be bringing these two worlds closer.

Book author, Margaret Atwood told Entertainment Weekly, "I think it will be more involving in the second season because we will be in uncharted territories so more invention will have to take place." The dystopian world of Gilead will be explored more in the upcoming season, an obvious departure from her book. However, this deviation will have the writer's influence more often than not.

Alexis Biedel has also been announced by Hulu to reprise her role as Ofglen/Emily. Her return, according to fans, is hinting a change of perspective as the new season will haveOfglen as the main character and Offred (being pregnant) will be demoted to a secondary character.

In the season one finale, Nick's true identity was revealed. Howeve, learning that Offred/Jane is pregnant with his child, he will be having a conflict of loyalties in season 2.

Other characters confirmed to return for the new season are Ofwarren/Janine, Aunt Lydia, and Jane's husband before the rebellion — Luke.