The Green Party's manifesto: What does it say about faith and religion?

x

The Green Party, co-led by committed Christian Jonathan Bartley and Caroline Lucas, has launched its manifesto calling for a 'confidant and caring' Britain.

Including plans for a universal basic income and promises to scrap tuition fees and nationalise railways, the party's 'Green Guarantee' also vowed to hold a second EU referendum if it got in power.

Lucas and Bartley are the first to stand as joint leaders of a major political party in the UK Pete Lopeman

Alongside co-leader Caroline Lucas, Bartley was unapologetic about a second referendum and said young people had been 'betrayed' by the vote.

'The Green guarantee is about hope and we need hope now like never before,' said Lucas.

'I can't remember a time in my own lifetime where the future has felt more uncertain - with Brexit, with accelerating climate change, with an NHS in crisis.'

Advertisement

Also featuring a promise to cancel the Trident nuclear deterrent and introduce an Environment Protection Act, the Guarantee – equivalent to a manifesto – makes little mention of religion.

The only direct mention is in a promise for: 'Action to tackle racism and discrimination on the basis of faith or disability, real equality for LGBTIQA+ people, equal rights for mixed gender couples to have a Civil Partnership.'

Elsewhere there is little linked to religion or belief other than a promise to replace the House of Lords with an elected second chamber which would most likely see the end of Church of England bishops automatically sitting the UK's upper house.

On other issues Bartley called for a £10 an hour minimum wage and a shorter working week.

The former director of Christian think-tank Ekklesia, Bartley said his party was putting across 'bold ideas... and asking simple questions about who the economy is for'.

He said: 'As a country, we are more wealthier than ever before and have seen more technical advances but people have not seen the benefits.'