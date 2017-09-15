'The Gifted' season 1 spoilers: Fox casts Garret Dillahunt as main villain

A promotional poster for the upcoming series 'The Gifted' by Fox. Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX

The upcoming show "The Gifted" will be released next month. As the premiere draws near, Fox studios has been releasing new information, and it has been recently discovered that Garret Dillahunt from "The Mindy Project" will be cast as the show's main villain.

According to Deadline, the show is going to be based on Marvel's popular super-mutant franchise "X-Men," and Dillahunt will be playing Dr. Roderick Campbell, who is a researcher from the Sentinel Services. The character was described to be very dedicated to his research, with a focused mind-set to his profession. Sentinel Services was responsible for the mass exploitation of super-mutants in the comic-based story.

In the story, he will be embarking on some sort of mission, but Fox has been reluctant to divulge any information further. The show will be following a typical suburban family, with Stephen Moyer, who plays Reed Stucker; Amy Acker, who plays Kate Stucker. The pair play the part of parents who discover that their children are gifted with super powers, which is a step up in the evolution ladder compared to other human beings.

Upon this discovery, they flee from the likes of Dr. Roderick Campbell. Fansided reported that the family will be seeking help, not knowing how to deal with the knowledge of the children having super powers. This is a perpetual conflict of normal humans vs. super mutants in the comic books, and served as the point of contention in the upcoming show.

The family then encounters an underground group of other super mutants, and will eventually serve as a sanctuary to ward off those with evil intentions. The children, Lauren played by Natalie Alyn Lind, and Andy played by Percy Hynes White, will have different abilities, which could make for a potentially good show. "The Gifted" will have a drama format, deviating from the action-packed style of the other on-screen adaptation of "X-Men."

"The Gifted" season 1 will premiere on Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.