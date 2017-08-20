'The Gifted' release date, plot updates: How series' discrimination narrative is similar to current events

A promotional image of FOX's "The Gifted." Facebook/TheGiftedonFOX

"The Gifted," a new superhero show based on the "X-Men" movie franchise is coming soon to FOX. Cast members recently spoke about how similar the show's narrative is to what is currently happening in society.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Jamie Chung who plays Blink in the upcoming show, shared to TV Guide, "It's very contemporary and very relevant to what we're experiencing in our society today."

As the general theme of the "X-Men" movies was discrimination towards mutants or people who had strange abilities, "The Gifted" will adopt the same premise wherein mutants will be hunted down out of fear of their unknown capabilities.

Emma Dumont, who plays Polaris, noted the similarities of how humans in the show treat mutants to how Americans treat Muslims in today's multi-cultural climate.

"It's legal to be a mutant, but obviously it's frowned upon to be a mutant. The same way it's legal to be Muslim, but yet there's still prejudice and there's still hate crimes and there's still violence," she explained.

In "The Gifted," when siblings Lauren (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White) are revealed to have powers, they and their parents Caitlin (Amy Acker) and Reed Strucker (Stephen Moyer) are forced to go on the run to evade Agent Jace Turner (Coby Bell) and the Sentinel Services, a relentless government agency that tracks down mutants.

Lauren has the power to form force fields that can be used as protection while her brother Andy has telekinetic abilities and is able to create force blasts. Meanwhile, Blink has the power to create portals and teleport through them while Polaris has magnetic abilities and is able to control metallic objects and substances.

"The Gifted" will premiere on Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.