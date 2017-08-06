'The Gifted' release date, plot news: 'X-Men'-inspired show will not be about superheroes saving the world

A new show titled "The Gifted," about a family on the run from the government because of the kids' special powers and abilities, is coming soon to television. It is based on the "X-Men" universe but will not be the typical superhero fare most audiences are familiar with.

A new promotional video that was released on Marvel's Twitter account had director Bryan Singer explain the different take on this show:

"We have the ability to touch upon other aspects of the 'X-Men' universe, but it's not superheroes saving the world. It's people who are disenfranchised. ... There's much more going on beneath the surface, both in the human world and the mutant world."

The story features a world where people with special powers are called mutants. They are perceived to be dangerous and therefore, feared. The government is out to capture these mutants and two of them happen to be the kids of Reed Strucker (Stephen Moyer) and Caitlin Strucker (Amy Acker) — Lauren Strucker (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Andy Strucker (Percy Hynes White).

Creator Matt Nix revealed that the theme of the show is about "how our country relates to people who are different, and how people who are different relate to their own country and their own world."

This strongly suggests that the show will not be having any clear villains soon. The government, though appearing as the antagonists, believes that what they are doing is right.

"The Gifted" will not be crossing over with the "X-Men" movie franchise as it will exist in its own timeline. It will also not exist within the same continuity as FX's "Legion." Therefore, viewers should not expect to see any of the other "X-Men" characters appear in the upcoming show.

"The Gifted" will premiere on Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.