'The Gifted' news: Latest promo shows Strucker siblings testing their powers

The Strucker siblings in "The Gifted" Twitter/TheGiftedonFOX

The series premiere of "The Gifted" arrives next week and more teasers have come out to get everyone excited for the new X-Men series. A new promo that was released features the Strucker siblings putting their powers to the test and yielding a rather explosive result.

From the teasers so far, it seems that the Strucker siblings have similar powers, even though Andy's (Percy Hynes White) powers seem to be a lot more destructive compared to Lauren's (Natalie Alyn Lind). The two of them try to get free snacks from a vending machine, hinting the light-hearted tone in the midst of the dark.

This is not a surprising thing, however, when it comes to families sharing similar powers. One prime example for this is Polaris' (Emma Dumont) powers being similar to her father Magneto's.

This is just one of the teasers that have been released as the show's premiere approaches. Previous promo clips have shown the mutants, both iconic characters from the comics and a new one created on the show, showing off their powers as well as the anti-mutant government agency that captures and imprisons mutants that their sentinel drones detect.

Fox has also stepped up the show's game in terms of promotion back in the San Diego Comic-Con last July. There were promotional PSA posters for Sentinel Services with a testing site to see if the attendees had the X gene or not.

However, "The Gifted" is not just about mutants trying to survive in a world that hates and fears them. The show's director and executive producer Bryan Singer shared that "The Gifted" is "not about superheroes trying to save the world." The cast also revealed that the show is also about bigotry, and that in the world the show is in, being a mutant is anything but fun.

"The Gifted" will premiere on Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.