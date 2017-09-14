'The Gifted' cast news: Garret Dillahunt to play classic Marvel villain

A public service announcement from Sentinel Services in "The Gifted" Twitter/TheGiftedonFOX

The season premiere of "The Gifted" is weeks away, and more announcements of characters that will be coming to the show have been released. The newest addition to the cast is Garret Dillahunt, and he will be playing a classic Marvel villain too.

As revealed by Deadline, Dillahunt will be playing Roderick Campbell also known in the comics as Ahab, a mutant researcher who is under contract for Sentinel Services. Roderick Campbell is described as "professorial, intense, and intimidating," and has a morally dubious mission that has yet to be revealed.

Dr. Campbell was created by Walt Simonson and Jackson Guice, and first appeared in "Fantastic Four Annual" #23 back in 1990. He was working as a psychologist at Moira MacTaggert's genetic research team at the Muir Island Mutant Research Center. It was there that he discovered that in the alternate future of Earth-811, he was Ahab, a mutant hunter that created an army of mutant trackers named Hounds.

Dr. Campbell's inclusion in the show proved to be an interesting one, as he is among the Marvel characters that will be brought to life in the small screen for the first time.

"The Gifted" is the second television show set in the X-Men Universe of 20th Century Fox. It follows the highly-successful "Legion" on FX which stars Dan Stevens as the titular character. Despite sharing similar elements in the movies, from the show's main antagonists the Sentinels as well as mutants like Blink, the show exists in a separate X-Men universe.

The show focuses on a suburban couple whose lives are shaken by the discovery of both their children possessing mutant powers. They are forced to go on the run from the government, joining a group of mutants on the way as they fight to survive.

"The Gifted" will premiere on Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.