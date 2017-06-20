'The Fosters' season 5 spoilers: Who is Susan?
"The Fosters" season 5 is clouded with a lot of mystery. The biggest among them is the addition of a new character named Susan who is going to be played by "Pretty Little Liars" actress Nia Peeples.
Last June 5, Peeples took to Twitter to officially announce her involvement in the show. She shared a photo of her standing in front of a door with the name "Susan" posted on it.
"Surprise! Momma Fields left Rosewood to start another life," the actress wrote.
Aside from this social media post, no further information has been given about Peeples or her character. And since Susan is a completely new name, the post has avid fans wondering who this new character could be.
"The Fosters" season 4 ended with Callie (Maia Mitchell) getting herself in huge trouble as she tries to help a girl named Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson). Apparently, the girl promised her pimp that if she is captured, she will bring another girl back with her.
Because her life is at stake, she tricked someone to go back with her but the other girl found out. Obviously, she backed out, leaving Diamond hopeless and scared. Callie found out about her predicament and offered to go. She thought she didn't have anything to lose because she was fairly certain about going to prison.
Callie was also relying on the fact that she had a tracking device on her phone. She was hoping that her mother, Stef (Teri Polo), would be able to locate where the pimp will take her. However, Callie hid her phone in the pocket of a jacket that got passed out of a window while she was moving with the other girls. As a result, Callie's mother followed the phone into a wrong location. She just drove right past where the pimp took her daughter.
Considering this situation, there is a possibility that Susan could be someone who will help Callie escape. She may also be one of Stef's colleagues. On the other hand, there is also a chance that Peeples could be playing a bad guy.
At the end of season 4, the other characters of the show were caught in challenging situations too. Jesus (Noah Centineo) was still in recovery from a traumatic brain injury when he found out that Emma (Amanda Leighton) had an abortion. He also discovered that Brandon (David Lambert) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) were keeping him in the dark. Meanwhile, Lena (Sherri Saum) was also having some career troubles. She was about to lose her job as Anchor Beach Charter School was being privatized.
"The Fosters" season 5 is slated to air in July.
