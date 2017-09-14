'The Fosters' season 5 spoilers: What will happen to Ximana?

Second half of the fifth season of "The Fosters" is scheduled to return on television in 2018. Facebook/TheFostersTV

The first half of "The Fosters" season 5 ended with episode 9 last Sept. 5, and with no prior announcements as to when the popular TV series will return to Freeform, fans may have to wait for next year before they can figure out the cliffhangers shown in the summer finale.

Episode 9, titled "Prom," ended with so many questions hanging in everyone's mouths, and based on the show's usual schedule, the next half of the season probably will not air until early January 2018. Will Ximena (Lisseth Chavez) win against the ICE? And is there going to be a love triangle between Calle (Maia Mitchell), Aaron (Elliot Fletcher), and her ex AJ (Tom Williamson)?

As the viewer's know, the Ximena situation is based on the true-life events concerning Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Speaking to TV Line, executive producer Joana Johnson mentioned that the continuation of the Ximena situation will depend on recent events. "We'll definitely tweak our DACA story as events evolve," she said.

"How much we'll have to adapt depends on whether Trump is heartless enough to end the program that has allowed 800,000 young people who were brought to this country as children to work and study without fear of being targeted by immigration for deportation," continued Johnson.

The next episode will also probably delve more into the complicated relationship of Callie and Aaron, as well as the former's character development, as the finale showed the couple engaged in a pretty big fight concerning Aaron's jealousy towards AJ. Will Callie continue standing up for herself or will she continually be swayed by the influence of people around her?

When asked about the love triangle being reignited, Johnson said it might be possible, but until the airing of episode 10, nobody knows for sure.

Meanwhile, with the return of Mariana's old boyfriends, Wyatt (Alex Saxon) and Mat (Jordan Rodrigues) in the series, Variety reports that Nick (Louis Hunter) will make a comeback in the second half of the season as well. This might be troublesome and life-changing for the cast, as Nick held Marian at gunpoint once.

"The Fosters" second half of season 5 will air on Freeform in 2018.