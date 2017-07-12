'The Fosters' season 5 spoilers: Callie to go soul searching this season

"The Fosters" season 5 has just arrived and tied up some loose ends from the previous installment's finale. It was tension-filled but characters that viewers have come to care about came out unscathed.

In the season 5 premiere, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) were in the hands of the pimp Russell (Joseph Julian Soria) who kept creeping out the girls. Callie realized that she had made a bad decision and should have asked her cop mom Stef (Teri Polo) for help instead. However, Callie lost her phone now and couldn't contact her.

It was a good thing Diamond was able to get hold of a phone and send a photo to Stef who got the message and came to the motel. Russell and another drug associate got into a scuffle which allowed the girls to escape and meet Stef outside with police.

Executive producer Peter Paige spoke with Variety about Callie and why she keeps putting herself in tight situations because of poor choices. Paige explained:

"We can't just constantly find Callie in worse situations, but it is in her nature that when there is someone in need, other than her, she will come to their aid or defense — even to her own detriment. And the question of this season for Callie is 'What if you stopped that? What if you applied that kind of thinking to yourself instead?'"

Callie was able to come out of the situation alive. She and Stef had a heart-to-heart talk in the car about her issues which will set the pace for their relationship this season. It will also be a journey for Callie to discover how to value herself just as much as she does others, according to Paige.

"The Fosters" premiered on Freeform in 2013 to 1.68 million viewers and has since then experienced a gradual decline in viewership with the third season garnering 1 million viewers.

The next episode of "The Fosters" season 5 arrives on Tuesday, July 18 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.