'The Fosters' season 5 episode 9 release date news, spoilers: Callie-Aaron relationship in jeopardy; Ximena gets arrested

Promotional poster for "The Fosters" season 5. Facebook/TheFostersTV

In the summer finale of "The Fosters," Callie Foster (Maia Mitchell) and Aaron Baker's (Elliot Fletcher) relationship will be tested when they confront each other about AJ Hensdale (Tom Williamson). Also, Ximena Sinfuego (Lisseth Chavez) gets arrested by immigration agents.

In the trailer for the next episode titled "Prom," Callie and Baker go to the alternative prom at the Derby warehouse. All seems well until Baker sees Hensdale also at the venue and is stricken with jealousy when his adversary eyes his girlfriend. It is hinted that Baker doesn't trust Callie and wants her to avoid speaking with Hensdale. However, she tells her boyfriend bluntly, "I am not a piece of property."

In the previous episode, Callie and Hensdale friendship grew stronger when he advised her that she should pursue the college of her choice then transfer to an arts major which she really wanted. On the other hand, Baker told her to take the guidance counselor's advice and pursue a social works major which was not her fancy.

When Hensdale went to the school rally to join Callie, Baker saw them together for the first time and got a bit suspicious. However, when Hensdale took off his shirt to change into a rally uniform, Baker thought he was showing off his physique to his girlfriend, and then got jealous.

In the upcoming episode, it remains to be seen at the prom if Baker and Callie will be able to trust each other and stay together, or whether Hensdale will cause them to grow apart.

Meanwhile, Sinfuego gets arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at the prom because she is an illegal immigrant. Callie, Stef Foster (Teri Polo), and Mariana Foster (Cierra Ramirez) come to her aid. Will they be able to help her get out of that situation or will she get deported?

"The Fosters" season 5 episode 9 will arrive on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.