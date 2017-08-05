'The Fosters' season 5 episode 5 spoilers: Expect warehouse parties, ongoing cases and relationship problems

The party does not stop until the police arrive. Spoilers for episode 5 of "The Fosters" season 5 suggest that the warehouse party that the Foster kids attend ends up going south when the police come in. Meanwhile, Lena (Sherri Saum) gets concerned when Stef (Teri Polo) is preoccupied with an ongoing case, and things get awkward for Brandon (David Lambert) and Grace (Meg DeLacy) when Courtney (Denyse Tontz) walks back into his life.

The title of episode 5 is "Telling," and spoilers reveal that the Foster children are invited to the Derby warehouse for a party. Naturally, a lot of things, whether good or bad, happen at parties. Their fun comes to an abrupt end when the police suddenly come in. As everyone knows, Marianna (Cierra Ramirez) has been secretly taking part in the roller derby. But with the way things are going, that secret is not going to stay a secret much longer.

Stef, on the other hand, has her mind completely on an ongoing case. As good police officer, she is determined to bring justice. Lena, however, notices that she has become obsessed about this case. While she knows the officer always does a good job, she thinks the case might be taking a toll on Stef, especially if it hits close to home, something she herself has experienced or witnessed.

As for Brandon and Grace, their relationship might be at risk now that Courtney is back. Brandon has done a lot for Grace and Mason (Benjamin Freitas), but he still feels like he has to be Courtney's knight in shining armor, to be the one who protects her. He will likely feel conflicted with Grace on one side and Courtney on the other. Whether he could find a balance between the two remains to be seen.

Previously, Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Cole (Tom Phelan) have once again met, with Callie talking to him about her relationship with Aaron (Elliot Fletcher). The two of them are seeing other people, despite having had a relationship before. They remain friends despite Callie having rejected Cole in the past.

Cole is not the only guy Callie has to deal with, however. There's also AJ (Tom Williamson), whom Aaron started thinking Callie still had feelings for. He also suspects that he is only her rebound. Callie's conversation with her ex brought up some issues that they were never able to resolve or patch up, and it did, in a way, affect her relationship with Aaron.

"The Fosters" season 5 episode 5 will air on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.