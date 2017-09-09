'The Fosters' season 5 episode 10 release date, plot news: Second half to pick up on couples' rocky storylines in early 2018

Promotional poster for "The Fosters" season 5. Facebook/TheFostersTV

The second half of the fifth season of Freeform's "The Fosters" is likely to return early next year to pick up on the rocky storylines of a number of couples.

No official announcement has been made on when "The Fosters" will return, but based on the scheduling of past seasons, the show is expected to air in the latter part of January next year. With how the summer finale ended, there are a number of things that need to be addressed when the show comes back in the coming year with season 5 episode 10.

In the previous episode titled "Prom," Callie Foster (Maia Mitchell) and her boyfriend Aaron Baker (Elliot Fletcher) got into an argument when Baker started to get jealous of Callie and AJ Hensdale (Tom Williamson) exchanging glances at the high school event.

She claimed that they were just friends but with her not mentioning Hensdale to Baker in their past conversations, hinted that she might still have feelings for her ex-boyfriend. This love triangle is expected to be addressed in the back half of the season.

Aside from Callie's relationship going through some rough times, her foster sibling Brandon Foster (David Lambert) also went through the doldrums in the last episode. His girlfriend Grace (Meg DeLacy) was revealed to have leukemia and needed to transfer to another state to get treatment. Their date nonetheless was bittersweet and it remains to be seen if they will ever get back together in the second half.

Coming off a broken engagement with Emma (Amanda Leighton), Jesus Adams Foster (Noah Centineo) had at least a reunion with her at the prom but their future still looks uncertain.

All the relationship storylines are expected to pick up when "The Fosters" returns to Freeform with the second half of its fifth season in 2018.