'The Fosters' season 4 spoilers: Stef looks for more leads to save Callie

The repercussions of the explosive secrets that were exposed in the previous episode of "The Fosters" season 4 are expected to blow up in episode 20.

According to the synopsis of the episode called "Until Tomorrow," Callie (Maia Mitchell) has to make a decision regarding her lawyers' suggestion to take a plea deal regarding the Martha Johnson murder case. If not, her case might be put straight to trial. This could end up in a bigger disaster for Callie, since she could receive a longer sentence if the court will decide to give her a guilty verdict.

The synopsis also claims that Callie's mother Stef (Teri Polo) and her patrol partner Mike (Danny Nucci) will do everything to look for new leads regarding the murder case to save Callie.

In the previous episode, Stef learned that Kyle (Adam Irigoyen) was in the scene of the crime when she went on an illegal search done in his house. Since the evidence cannot be used in the court, Stef opted to look for more leads to pin him down on the case.

But when Callie found out about Kyle's possible involvement in the murder and realized that he has been lying to her the whole time, she decided to drop him a visit at the Folsom Prison facility to confront him about it. When she directly asked him if he killed Martha, Kyle just gave him a grim smile.

On the other hand, Callie's sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) will keep herself busy in the upcoming episode by urging her schoolmates to launch a protest.

Also, fans of the series are looking forward to find out how Jesus (Noah Centineo) will react after he realizes that Emma (Amanda Leighton) aborted their baby. Will this cause another problem for the family?

Freeform will air the next episode of "The Fosters" season 4 on Tuesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. EDT.