'The Fosters' season 4 finale spoilers: Emma to confront Mariana over her anonymous Twitter post
Trouble is brewing between Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Emma (Amanda Leighton) on tonight's season 4 finale of "The Fosters" as the former does not show any sign of remorse after making the latter the subject of a blind item on her anonymous Twitter account.
"The Fosters" season 4 is finally coming to a close tonight, and the series will not go on a break without leaving the avid fans of the series some of the most explosive scenes. According to an exclusive report of Entertainment Tonight, one of the intense scenes that is worth waiting for on tonight's season finale episode is the one involving Mariana and Emma.
To recall, last week's episode 19 of "The Fosters" offered a lot of secrets getting spilled, including an anonymous Twitter account with a tweet claiming that someone has not revealed to her best friend that she is pregnant. As the anonymous social media account also talked about Anchor Beach being turned into a private school, a rumor that only those in the Fosters household knew of prior to it getting posted on Twitter, it was soon figured out that the owner of the anonymous Twitter account is Mariana.
Realizing that her best friend made her a blind item subject on Twitter, Emma will confront Mariana on tonight's season finale episode. However, instead of expressing remorse, Mariana will reason out that there is nothing to worry about as she already deleted the said account.
"You wrote about me on Twitter?! I just heard a couple of kids trying to figure out who was pregnant in our class. Luckily for me, Natalie put on a few pounds this year. How could you do that to me? To Jesus (Noah Centineo)?" Emma is heard telling Mariana in the teaser.
"Okay, no one knows it was me... is never going to find out about it because I deleted it, the whole account," Mariana tells Emma, convincing her there is no need to raise a red flag.
"Some friend you are," Emma scoffs at Mariana before turning her back and leaving.
What will be the repercussions of Mariana's actions? How will Emma deal with her?
Find out when "The Fosters" season 4 finale episode airs over Freeform tonight, April 11, at 8 ET/PT.
