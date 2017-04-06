'The Fosters' season 4 episode 20 spoilers: Jesus finds out about Emma's secret; will Callie take a three-year plea deal?

Callie's (Maia Mitchell) situation spirals out of control in the upcoming spring finale of Freeform's "The Fosters" season 4.

Titled "Until Tomorrow," next week's episode will see Callie decide within 24 hours if she should accept a three-year plea deal. According to the official synopsis, Callie is forced to decide whether she will take a plea deal and go to prison for three years, or go to trial and risk an even longer sentence. Despite her own struggles, Callie still finds time to help out Diamond (Hope Olaide Wilson) with her problem, which later becomes very dangerous.

With only one day to help Callie win the case, Mike (Danny Nucci) and Stef (Teri Polo) work hard to find new leads from the Martha Johnson murder. Lena (Sherri Saum) confronts Drew (Jared Ward) about his campaign to introduce a huge change at Anchor Beach Community Charter School, leading Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and her fellow students to stage a protest. Jesus (Noah Centineo) eventually begins to figure out Emma's (Amanda Leighton) secret.

Freeform has released a new promo for the episode, which opens with Callie and Stef discussing the plea deal with their lawyers. The next scene cuts to Jesus confronting Emma and Brandon (David Lambert) now that he finally knows their secret. Stef tries to calm Callie down as her daughter worries about the idea of going to jail. "Everything is over," Callie tells her foster mom. Later in the clip, it appears Callie has escaped and gone away with Diamond.

In the previous episode titled "Who Knows," Jesus learned that Brandon was helping Emma hide her abortion a secret. Before Jesus found out about it, Emma was showing him a screenshot of an anonymous Twitter account posting about Anchor Beach allegedly being turned into a private school. While looking into the account, he figured out that it had to be Mariana's. He scrolled down the profile and found an old tweet about the mystery user's best friend not telling her she was pregnant. Jesus managed to put things together and realized that the friend in question must be his ex-girlfriend Emma.

The season 4 finale of "The Fosters" airs on Tuesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.