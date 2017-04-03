'The Fosters' season 4 episode 19 spoilers: More secrets will be revealed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The second to the last episode of "The Fosters" season 4 will be filled with more emotional moments as secrets will continue to unfold in the series' episode 19 tomorrow evening.

Some weeks ago, "The Fosters" featured Lena (Sherri Saum) resorting to removing the doors of her children's rooms in its "Doors and Windows" episode after she discovered that they had been keeping secrets from her. The said episode also had Lena warning the children that the said setup would stay until they learn how to be honest with her and Stef (Teri Polo).

Based on the promo of the upcoming episode, though, it seems that Lena's move did not help in motivating her children to come clean with her as certain scenes tease that many of the Fosters children still have their own share of secrets.

"Can I tell you something that you can't tell moms?" Jude (Hayden Byerly) is heard telling Callie (Maia Mitchell).

"You didn't give Jesus (Noah Centineo) a chance to tell you what he really wanted," Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) tells Emma (Amanda Leighton) in another scene, suggesting that Jesus' girlfriend does not know something that her boyfriend has wanted to tell her.

"You can't keep secrets," Brandon (David Lambert) tells Mariana in another scene, as Jesus emerges at the back and asks them what is going on.

Meanwhile, apart from the revelations of more secrets, the upcoming episode 19 of "The Fosters" season 8 will also feature Callie resisting how her biological father, Robert (Kerr Smith), controls her life. Reportedly, Callie will lose patience over Robert and his attorney's insistence on using a particular strategy in her felony charges.

While some believe that Callie will be able to survive an unfavorable verdict on her case at the end of the season, there are also those who suspect that she may serve a prison term for two years. However, even if Callie escapes a jail term, she may face other consequences as "The Fosters" is a bittersweet series after all.

"The Fosters" season 4 episode 19 airs tomorrow evening, April 4, at 8 EDT on Freeform.