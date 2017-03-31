'The Fosters' season 4 episode 19 spoilers: Everyone's secrets come to light; will Jesus find out about Emma's terminated pregnancy?

Everybody seems to be hiding something in the upcoming episode of Freeform's "The Fosters" season 4.

Titled "Who Knows," next week's episode will see secrets and lies come out. According to the official synopsis, it seems everyone in the Adams Foster household is keeping a secret. Unfortunately, for each of them, all their secrets and lies begin spilling out. Robert's (Kerr Smith) lawyers present a defense strategy that Callie (Maia Mitchell) strongly opposes, as her court date inches closer. Stef (Teri Polo) works to catch Diamond's (Hope Olaide Wilson) pimp, while Monte (Annika Marks) and Lena (Sherri Saum) team up to stop Drew (Jared Ward) from his underhanded dealings. Elsewhere in the episode, Jesus (Noah Centineo) asks Gabe (Brandon Quinn) to keep a huge secret from his parents.

The new promotional preview recently released by Freeform for the episode opens with Jude (Hayden Byerly) asking Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) if she could keep his secret. The next scene cuts to Mariana confronting an emotional Emma (Amanda Leighton). "You didn't give Jesus a chance to tell you what he really wanted," Mariana tells Jesus' ex-girlfriend. Brandon (David Lambert) later talks to Mariana about their secret and Jesus walks in on them.

As viewers can recall, Emma was pregnant with Jesus' child, but she decided to not continue her pregnancy. She had an abortion without letting Jesus or his parents know. Brandon and Mariana are in on the secret, but they still do not want to tell Jesus about it because it might worsen his condition. Based on the latest sneak peek, it seems Jesus will soon find out about the painful truth.

Episode 18 left off with the Callie and Aaron (Elliot Fletcher) taking their relationship to a new level. "The Fosters" made another groundbreaking move by introducing the show's first transgender romance. Although their relationship is going well, there are speculations that their romance will be cut short if Callie ends up in prison for having been involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The fourth season of "The Fosters" airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.