'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: What happens to Caitlin and Julian?

A screenshot of Killer Frost from the television show 'The Flash' by the CW network. Facebook/CWTheFlash

It would appear that Julian Albert, played by Tom Felton, will not be returning for a fourth season in the CW television series "The Flash." How will this impact the series, especially since Julian seemed to be developing a promising relationship with Caitlin Snow, who is played by Danielle Panabaker?

Panabaker had a conversation with Digital Spy regarding Felton's absence in the fourth season of the show. She stated that Snow had a difficult time handling her personal issues. On top of that, she had to learn how to control her super powers. This did not bode well for Team Flash, since she ended up becoming the new super-villain of the series — which could have possibly ruined the budding relationship that Caitlin and Julian would have had.

According to Cartermatt, the relationship of Julian and Caitlin has become one of the more interesting side-stories of the show, which enchanted fans given the dynamic of the characters. However, audiences did not see the two get significantly far in the relationship ladder, which isn't necessarily a bad thing given how the tables have turned for Caitlin.

Another reason as to why Felton will not be returning is that Caitlin does not feel as strongly for him as he does for her. It just seems more plausible that Caitlin losing Ronnie impacted her more than losing Julian. This is a shame, especially since numerous fans have been rooting for the two to end up together. The next season could possibly see the two reuniting — but that remains to be seen, and will entirely depend on how Caitlin evolves as a character.

In the end, Caitlin decided to break off of Team Flash. Perhaps, she needed some time to think about her future, since she has tremendous potential for both good and evil. In the battle with the Flash's nemesis, Savitar, Caitlin was able to snap out of her evil self, and aided the team to thwart Savitar and his plans. However, fans are probably wondering whether Caitlin was able to finally control her alter ego — after all, comic book fans know her to be a super-villain.

"The Flash" season 4 will return on the CW on Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT.