'The Flash' season 4 spoilers, plot news: Premiere title hints at comic book storyline
In the upcoming renewal, Barry (Grant Gustin) may switch sides and return to Central City no longer as a hero, but as a villain.
When the production of "The Flash" revealed the title of season 4's premiere episode, they hinted at a storyline from the 2009 six-issue limited series "The Flash: Rebirth" which depicts the "rebirth" of the superhero into a Black Flash.
The premiere title was announced through the show's official Twitter account which is currently missing. In a post, the production office shared a photo showing the title, "The Flash Reborn." They captioned it with, "Ready for our first day of filming Season 4! We get started tomorrow, and it's gonna be epic!"
In the last season finale, Barry offered himself up as a martyr. However, before he left for Speedster heaven, he left the responsibility of protecting the city to Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale).
If "The Flash" season 4 will follow the comic book story line, Barry will return home after 23 years. However, he is reborn as a different Flash. Using a negative Speed Force, Eobard Thawne also known as Reverse-Flash or Professor Zoom, had turned him into a reaper of Speedsters.
The said plot twist is in line with what Lonsdale previously told Newsweek when asked if he is going to take over Barry's red suit in the renewal.
"It's not something that's on my radar. I feel as though there is so much story to tell and Wally has so much growing to do," the actor replied, adding, "I'd like to see that journey continue. That's what I think is important."
Aside from Barry, there is going to be another main villain in "The Flash" season 4 which airs this fall. Screen Rant has confirmed the appearance of district-attorney-turned-mafia-boss, Clifford DeVoe or The Thinker.
-
