'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Grant Gustin explains how character is very different in next installment

Catch the return of "The Flash" in its season 4 premiere on Oct. 10 on The CW. Facebook/CWTheFlash

Only a few weeks left before "The Flash" returns to the CW. With that, Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen/The Flash, has shared more information about what will become of his character in the upcoming season.

Earlier this week, the CW has finally dropped the extended trailer for "The Flash" season 4. The nearly two-minute action-packed footage shows the titular character escaping from the Speed Force. However, it is not the same Barry Allen that went into it.

"For Barry, it hasn't really been six months," the 27-year-old actor and singer said in an interview with Collider. "In the Speed Force time is kind nonlinear, and I think this experience in the speed force has been different for him... Initially, when we see him, he's also kind of confused and jumbled and it's been a lot, so he's not really himself."

Gustin added that the time Barry Allen spent inside the Speed Force has certainly taken its toll. After experiencing so many things in such a condensed amount of time over and again, the character is somewhat jumbled in reality.

Despite that, Gustin believes Barry Allen's time inside the extra-dimensional energy has made him more mature and gave him a more positive outlook on life. It also helped him to appreciate his powers and abilities.

"We'll see a really positive kind of Barry that will be able to appreciate his powers in a way that we used to see him appreciate them," Gustin continued. "We're just going to have more fun this year. It's going to be good."

As if that were not promising enough, "The Flash" season 4 will also introduce its new villain – Clifford DeVoe / Thinker (Neil Sandilands). The character, who was already mentioned in the previous season by Savitar (Grant Gustin Andre Tricoteux) and Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian), can control minds and levitate objects using a unique device called the "Thinking Cap."

"The Flash" season 4 will premiere on Oct. 10 on the CW.