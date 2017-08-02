'The Flash' season 4 spoilers, cast news: Hartley Sawyer tapped to play Elongated Man; Tom Felton's Julian Albert to exit

"The Flash" will return in a few months and ahead of the season 4 premiere, a new actor has been cast to play an ally in The CW's hit superhero series.

Hartley Sawyer has been tapped to play Ralph Dibny aka Elongated Man in the fourth season of "The Flash." The thing that sets the character apart is his investigative skills. Additionally, when Dibny discovers that he has the ability to stretch his body, he will become doubly effective and will assist Team Flash in resolving some difficult cases.

Sawyer will have a recurring role in season 4. The actor was previously seen in "Saving the Human Race," "Don't Trust the B— in Apt. 23" and "Glory Daze." It remains to be seen how the production's special effects team will depict Elongated Man's flexible powers for fans to appreciate.

Sawyer's casting comes on the heels of news of a cast member who apparently will not be appearing in the upcoming season of "The Flash." Tom Felton who played Julian Albert in season 3 will not be joining the gang at S.T.A.R. Labs.

In the previous season, Albert's relationship with Caitlin Snow aka Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) amounted to nothing. In the end, she opted to go a separate way which suggests that Albert may not have much reason to stay. He could go his own way too and in effect, not appear in season 4.

For those who are not familiar, Albert played villain Dr. Alchemy who turned out to be under the control of the evil speedster Savitar (Grant Gustin). With the help of Team Flash, he was freed from Savitar's clutches and then joined S.T.A.R. Labs to help out in cases.

He later forged a romantic relationship with Snow, which unfortunately ended in heartbreak. With the hiring of Sawyer, it strongly implies that his character will be the one to replace Albert and his investigative duties.

"The Flash" season 4 hits the airwaves on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.