'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen gains new supporting hero in Elongated Man

The Elongated Man, a popular DC comic book character, will be making his way to The CW hit TV series "The Flash." Recent information on new character breakdowns for the series indicate that Ralph Dibny, also known as Elongated Man, will be included in the show's fourth season.

According to the news revealed by The Hashtag Show, Dibny will play a major recurring role in the upcoming season and could make a comeback in season 5. The addition of Elongated Man will provide Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash, played by Grant Gustin, a new supporting hero as well as a comic relief for the season.

In the comic books, Dibny is a talented contortionist and chemist who sought to become the greatest contortionist alive. He experimented with the gingo berry, the main ingredient of the enhancement drink Gingold. He managed to create a more potent mix of the drink which gave his body enhanced durability and the ability to stretch to near infinite lengths.

Dibny first encountered Barry in "Flash" Vol. 1 #112. In beginning of the story, he was a crime suspect being pursued by Barry. When the titular character realized that Dibny was framed, the two teamed up to stop the real criminals. The story might also make its way to the TV series, as writers may use its narrative twist to introduce Elongated Man in the next season.

The arrival the Elongated Man may nudge the series into new heights due to the uniqueness of his talents. Depicting his abilities in television may also see the series stretch the limits of TV special effects.

"The Flash" continues to add to its roster of heroes each season, helping expand the "Arrowverse" together with another The CW flagship show "Arrow," which features character Oliver Queen a.k.a. Green Arrow, played by Stephen Amell.

"The Flash" season 4 will be returning to television screens on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.