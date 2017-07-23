'The Flash' season 4 spoilers: Barry Allen gains new supporting hero in Elongated Man
The Elongated Man, a popular DC comic book character, will be making his way to The CW hit TV series "The Flash." Recent information on new character breakdowns for the series indicate that Ralph Dibny, also known as Elongated Man, will be included in the show's fourth season.
According to the news revealed by The Hashtag Show, Dibny will play a major recurring role in the upcoming season and could make a comeback in season 5. The addition of Elongated Man will provide Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash, played by Grant Gustin, a new supporting hero as well as a comic relief for the season.
In the comic books, Dibny is a talented contortionist and chemist who sought to become the greatest contortionist alive. He experimented with the gingo berry, the main ingredient of the enhancement drink Gingold. He managed to create a more potent mix of the drink which gave his body enhanced durability and the ability to stretch to near infinite lengths.
Dibny first encountered Barry in "Flash" Vol. 1 #112. In beginning of the story, he was a crime suspect being pursued by Barry. When the titular character realized that Dibny was framed, the two teamed up to stop the real criminals. The story might also make its way to the TV series, as writers may use its narrative twist to introduce Elongated Man in the next season.
The arrival the Elongated Man may nudge the series into new heights due to the uniqueness of his talents. Depicting his abilities in television may also see the series stretch the limits of TV special effects.
"The Flash" continues to add to its roster of heroes each season, helping expand the "Arrowverse" together with another The CW flagship show "Arrow," which features character Oliver Queen a.k.a. Green Arrow, played by Stephen Amell.
"The Flash" season 4 will be returning to television screens on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.
-
Actress to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's new live-action Aladdin is a committed Christian
Rising star Naomi Scott was once a worship leader at the church in England pastored by her parents and is now set to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's next live action movie.
-
Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
The extraordinary redemption story of Dunkirk is all due to humble, ordinary people who decided to play their part. These men – and boys – left behind because they were deemed the wrong age to fight, were absolutely average. All that set them apart was their willingness to see light defeat darkness.
- Lean in to your shadow side: ten new Christian phrases you need to know
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Is the sidelining of religion a root cause of our mental health crisis?
- O.J. Simpson says he wishes he had 'been a better Christian' as he's granted parole
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Muslim teenager goes to Christian camp to get close to his girl crush but ends up falling in love with Jesus instead
- Notorious drug dealer finds Jesus and becomes a pastor after reading the Bible in prison
- 'Shocking verdict' as Egypt court sentences 28 to death over 2015 prosecutor killing
- Plea for Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with Swedish Holocaust denier
- Murdered Indian pastor received death threats, son reveals
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so