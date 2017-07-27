'The Flash' season 4 release date, plot news: Candice Patton reveals larger role for Iris after Barry's disappearance

"The Flash" season 3 ended with fans wondering about what will happen to the dynamic of the people at S.T.A.R. Labs now that their lead man is gone.

During the "Flash" panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, it was revealed that Iris West (Candice Patton) will have an active role in bringing back Barry Allen aka Flash (Grant Gustin) out from the speed force.

This place is an extradimensional source of energy where speedsters like Allen draw their power from to run super-fast, phase through objects and do other superhuman tasks.

In the last season, Allen had to go and stay in the speed force to stop it from destroying Central City. Since the speedster Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) came out of the speed force to help Allen with Savitar (Gustin), who was Barry Allen from an alternate timeline, another speedster needed to replace Garrick in order to stabilize it.

Therefore, Allen sacrificed himself and entered the speed force and it is now Team Flash's mission to get him back.

Patton said at the panel that West will be taking a leadership role at S.T.A.R. Labs and will be struggling with Allen's absence.

Executive producer Todd Helbing also revealed to the audience that this coming season will have a lighter mood as compared to other seasons. He stated, "We're really trying to lighten the tone a lot... We want to get back to the jokes."

This strongly suggests that Allen will eventually come out of the speed force at some point sooner rather than later and that the narrative will have a cheerful flavor going into the season.

Helbing also teased, "It's the fastest man alive verses the fasted mind alive."

This hints that Allen's foe may not necessarily be a speedster but possibly a superhuman genius that he needs to defeat.

"The Flash" season 4 hits the airwaves on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.