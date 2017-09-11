'The Flash' season 4 premiere date, spoilers: Iris and Barry to get married, conflict still expected

Promotional photo of The CW's "The Flash." Facebook/ CWTheFlash

The previous season of "The Flash" wrapped up the Savatar conflict, although it came with a price as Barry Allen aka The Flash (Grant Gustin) was trapped in the Speed Force. In the upcoming season 4, fans can not only look forward to the return of the world's fastest man but also him finally tying the knot with his longtime love interest, Iris West (Candice Patton).

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg spilled a few details about the emergence of Barry from the Speed Force, as well as his much-awaited wedding with Iris.

For starters, Kreisberg revealed that Barry will be a changed man upon his return in "The Flash" season 4. Barry is expected to undergo a positive change this time around, contrary to season 3 when his character was surrounded by darkness. With this, the fans can expect a light season that will be more fun than the previous chapter.

As for Barry and Iris' nuptials, Kreisberg revealed that the couple's promise of love will finally come true in "The Flash" season 4. As the fans may be delighted with the wonderful news, they should not expect that their problems will be a lot easier from thereon. Conflicts are still expected to test the two, especially with the new villains set to arrive in Central City this season.

"They are finally going to get married this season and then it's going to be: Can they stay married with everything that's coming up against them?" Kreisberg said.

According to Screen Rant, "The Flash" season 4 will begin with Barry still missing in action. As the new adversaries arrive, the remaining Team Flash members will do their best to defend Central City. In the absence of Barry, they can expect aid from other characters such as the Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards).

While Barry and Iris' relationship will be going to the next level in "The Flash" season 4, one of the team's members, Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), will not be focused on having a new love interest. According to Digital Spy, Caitlin will be left loveless in season 4 as Julian Albert (Tom Felton) will no longer be present in the show.

Panabaker revealed that her character may not be deeply affected by Julian's departure. She does not expect Caitlin to be as heartbroken in season 4 as that time when her first love interest in the show, Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell), died. For now, Caitlin will be finding out more things about herself, especially when it comes to dealing with her villainous alter ego, Killer Frost.

Season 4 of "The Flash" premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.